It was a very memorable Christmas for one Philadelphia Eagles player.Connor Barwin is an engaged man.The linebacker proposed to his girlfriend Laura Buscher on Christmas Day."WOO HOO!! MERRY CHRISTMAS YA'LL," Barwin wrote on his Instagram post."I love you Connor and always have," Laura wrote on her Instagram post.Congrats to the newly engaged couple!The Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on New Year's Day at Lincoln Financial Field to end their season.