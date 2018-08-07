Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Eagles are busy preparing for the start of their season and a chance to defend their title. But on Tuesday only our cameras were there to capture a noteworthy moment that happened off the field.Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson was in South Philadelphia at Eagles practice and he took time out to meet with Malcolm Jenkins.Reverend Jackson prayed with Jenkins and offered encouragement.The Eagles safety has been at the forefront of players who have spoken out about criminal justice reform. Jenkins and others have used their platform to protest injustice before the start of NFL games.Reverend Jackson says the players' voices on social issues is important and he challenged Malcolm Jenkins and others to take their activism a step further.Jackson has been in Philadelphia since Sunday advocating for several issues. He also met with Eagles player Michael Bennett.-----