SPORTS

Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Eagles are busy preparing for the start of their season and a chance to defend their title. But on Tuesday only our cameras were there to capture a noteworthy moment that happened off the field.

Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson was in South Philadelphia at Eagles practice and he took time out to meet with Malcolm Jenkins.

Reverend Jackson prayed with Jenkins and offered encouragement.

The Eagles safety has been at the forefront of players who have spoken out about criminal justice reform. Jenkins and others have used their platform to protest injustice before the start of NFL games.

Reverend Jackson says the players' voices on social issues is important and he challenged Malcolm Jenkins and others to take their activism a step further.

Jackson has been in Philadelphia since Sunday advocating for several issues. He also met with Eagles player Michael Bennett.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesphiladelphia newscivil rightsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News