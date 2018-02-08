EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3054373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles parade exodus crowded but organized: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 8, 2018



Thousands turned out for the Eagles championship parade through the streets of Philadelphia on Thursday. Many of whom relied on the city's public transportation to bring them to the event and ultimately back home."It was good getting in because we came in later," said Gabrielle Liott, of Horsham. "Getting out is pretty rough."Long lines of commuters waiting to board trains snaked around the streets surrounding 30th Street Station following the conclusion of the parade."I spent 10 dollars to get a commuter pass to get home and I don't think I will be able to do that," said Greg Roach. "[It's] unfortunate."And while several parade-goers were annoyed by the wait, most were understanding, to a degree."Getting back is a little hectic, but hey it's Philly," said Heather Dulaney of Drexel Hill. "We're having fun, enjoying it."------