SUPER BOWL

Eagles players react to 1st ever Super Bowl win

Eagles players react to Super Bowl victory. Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody report during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Whether on the field or on social media, Philadelphia Eagles players are telling the world how they feel after winning the team's first ever Super Bowl Championship.

Corey Clement's inspirational message to Action News viewers following Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.



