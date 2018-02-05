Eagles players react to 1st ever Super Bowl win

#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ReHYUc8W6V— Nick Foles (@NFoles_9) February 5, 2018
God is so good!!!! World Champions!!!! So proud of this team!!!! Told y’all my boy @NFoles_9 was gonna shine tonight! Well deserved my bro! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 5, 2018
No better feeling! pic.twitter.com/XhxcQAFpfw— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) February 5, 2018
Champion. https://t.co/SV3MeYRCWk— Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) February 5, 2018
Unreal. Super Bowl Champs! #nowords #flyeaglesfly #underdog pic.twitter.com/cWL2QqgSb6— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) February 5, 2018
If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me up... #WORLDCHAMPS— Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) February 5, 2018
Yo Philly, WE DID IT! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Y8bpBW2FoH— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 5, 2018
God is amazing! I’m thankful for having the opportunity to play with these men and for this city! PHILLY WE DID IT! pic.twitter.com/LAZ9t8rqnH— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 5, 2018
Wow...World Champs ❗️❗️❗️#TopDawgs— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 5, 2018
Best team in the Milky Way Galaxy— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 5, 2018
Rookie year I got cut, was at home for 2 months, then brought back all with the Eagles. 2nd year in the League I made the roster & now a SUPER BOWL CHAMPION🏆🦅 KEEP GRINDIN BOY YOUR LIFE CAN CHANGE IN ONE YEAR📢💯— Marcus D. Johnson📢 (@Mojomdj) February 5, 2018
No better feeling!— Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) February 5, 2018
Philly .... philly ... philly ... that was all for you ! Thank you ... see you at the parade *drops mic *— Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) February 5, 2018
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FLYEAGLESFLY #SBLII pic.twitter.com/uZRu87xnNy— Rick Lovato (@TheSnappingLife) February 5, 2018
All PRAISE to JESUS CHRIST.. WE DID IT.. ‘Dreams do come true’— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) February 5, 2018
Now meet us on BROAD ST #philly… https://t.co/vNR1e5Tqqk
E A G L E S.....Eagles!!!!! Party on Broad Street. Meet me there, better yet beat me there!!— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) February 5, 2018
Philly....we love you!!— Jaylen Watkins (@jwat14) February 5, 2018
LEGENDS! #Champs pic.twitter.com/1MpcUBT4sJ— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) February 5, 2018
Call me what you want to call me just make sure you add SUPERBOWL CHAMPION to the list!… https://t.co/AIwRc8HUST— Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) February 5, 2018
Philly, it’s coming home!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UaBmPxJ0T0— Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) February 5, 2018
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/vkKhh0dQg6— Nate Sudfeld (@NateSudfeld) February 5, 2018
WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!— Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) February 5, 2018
Cheehooo!! World Champions! #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/7j3Ft8S2b3— Destiny Vaeao #97 (@DestinyVaeao) February 5, 2018
WORLD CHAMPS!!! https://t.co/EV2n5KX50l— Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) February 5, 2018
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!!!!!! PHILLY SEE YA ON BROAD STREET!!!— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!! #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowlLII— Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) February 5, 2018
Super Bowl Champs!!! RING SZN!!! #FlyEaglesFly— Aziz Shittu (@AzizShittu) February 5, 2018
