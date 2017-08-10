SPORTS

Eagles preseason begins tonight in Green Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles meet Green Bay in first preseason game. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 9, 2017. (WPVI)

By
GREEN BAY (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule starts tonight against the Packers.

The Birds have landed in Green Bay Wednesday.

There is not a Vince Lombardi trophy on the line, this is by no means is a Super Bowl game, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is excited to play.

Wentz grew up being a big Brett Favre fan.

The starters are expected to play a series or two when the game begins at 8 p.m.

While head coach Doug Pederson wants everyone to play, it doesn't sound like Wentz will have his top receiver Alshon Jeffery, as the Eagles are trying to protect him after he suffered a shoulder injury.

But for everyone else, they can't wait after two weeks of training camp to finally hit someone else.



"I just want to play fast, play physical, and build on the kind of things I've been working on in camp," defensive end Chris Long said.

The goal for the Eagles' starters are to score a touchdown or two.

Maybe they'll even do the Lambeau Leap.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
76ers, Celtics to play in NBA London game on Jan. 11
Phillies unveil special jerseys
76ers, Celtics to play in NBA London Game on Jan. 11
6abc Sports Flash: Fans & Darren Daulton
More Sports
Top Stories
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Delco Sgt. recovering after firebomb, suspect speaks
2 sought after South Philly pepper spray attack
2 men rob Northeast Phila. barbershop at gunpoint
Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
Police: 2 U-Haul trucks stolen in Wilmington
Show More
Patients return to Riddle Hospital in Delco after evacuation
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Overturned tractor trailer causes problems on I-295
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
76ers, Celtics to play in NBA London Game on Jan. 11
More News
Top Video
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Death investigation at home in Washington Crossing
More Video