Eagles preseason begins tonight in Green Bay

The Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule starts tonight against the Packers.The Birds have landed in Green Bay Wednesday.There is not a Vince Lombardi trophy on the line, this is by no means is a Super Bowl game, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is excited to play.Wentz grew up being a big Brett Favre fan.The starters are expected to play a series or two when the game begins at 8 p.m.While head coach Doug Pederson wants everyone to play, it doesn't sound like Wentz will have his top receiver Alshon Jeffery, as the Eagles are trying to protect him after he suffered a shoulder injury.But for everyone else, they can't wait after two weeks of training camp to finally hit someone else."I just want to play fast, play physical, and build on the kind of things I've been working on in camp," defensive end Chris Long said.The goal for the Eagles' starters are to score a touchdown or two.Maybe they'll even do the Lambeau Leap.------