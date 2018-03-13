PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles release TE Brent Celek after 11 seasons

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie celebrates with Brent Celek after Super Bowl LII. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that the team has released tight end Brent Celek.



In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Eagles said:

An 11-year veteran, Celek was drafted by the Eagles in 2007 out of the University of Cincinnati and leaves Philadelphia with the fourth-most receptions in Eagles history (398). Celek, who missed just one regular-season game in his 11-year career with Philadelphia, ranks fourth in team history with 175 games played behind David Akers (188), Brian Dawkins (183) and Harold Carmichael (180).

Prior to his release, he was the longest-tenured active professional athlete in Philadelphia.


During his Eagles career, Celek totaled 398 catches for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns, marking the eighth-most receiving yards and 11th-most receiving touchdowns (tied) in Eagles history. He also played in nine postseason contests and added 27 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns. In 2009, Celek recorded career highs in receptions (76), receiving yards (971) and receiving touchdowns (eight). His 971 receiving yards that season are the second-most by a tight end in Eagles history, trailing only Pete Retzlaff's 1,190 receiving yards in 1965.



"Brent Celek defines what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle. His dedication to his profession and this organization is unmatched and he will go down as one of the best tight ends in franchise history. Brent embodied the City of Philadelphia's temperament and character with his toughness and grit. He has been a huge part of everything we have been building over the last decade and it is only fitting that he was able to help us win our first Super Bowl last season. Unfortunately, in this business we are forced to make difficult decisions, especially this time of the year. This one is as tough as they come, but in our eyes, Brent will always be an Eagle."



Celek helped the Eagles reach two NFC Championship Games (2008 and 2017) and capture the first Super Bowl title in team history in Super Bowl LII.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles release TE Brent Celek, their longest-tenured player
Ex-Lions DT Haloti Ngata plans to sign with Eagles
Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears
Eagles trade WR Torrey Smith to Panthers for CB Daryl Worley
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Eagles release TE Brent Celek, their longest-tenured player
Ex-Lions DT Haloti Ngata plans to sign with Eagles
Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears
Jake Arrieta arrives, ready to accelerate Phillies' pursuit of a title
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
Philly police: Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds
NJ governor calls for higher taxes, more money for schools
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Blustery Afternoon
Man dies after violent Center City stabbing
Bus crashes in Alabama after Disney trip; driver killed
Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
Large counterfeit jewelry shipment seized in Philly
Show More
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Police: Lehigh Valley student had 'hit list'
Official denies estate access to parents of Grace Packer
Philly recruiting residents to fight opioid epidemic
Judge lets Powerball winner keep identity private
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos