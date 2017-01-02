SPORTS

Eagles season over: Next stop? North Dakota, maybe
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Eagles cleaned out their lockers even before many of us have packed away our Christmas decorations. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a scene that is growing quite old around here.

The Philadelphia Eagles cleaning out their lockers even before many of us have packed away our Christmas decorations.

"Yeah, it's getting old. You always want to be there postseason. You see a lot of guys right now who's not done. It's just tough," defensive end Brandon Graham said.

"We love this game. I feel like deep down inside we should still be playing in the postseason, but you got to face reality," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said.

For quarterback Carson Wentz, this is a new reality. Wentz is a kid accustomed to winning at every level and he does not plan on making a habit of this.

"We're not going to be back here. That same team, that same locker room will never be the same. We're going to use that. I know I'm personally going to use that. I never want to have that feeling again. I want to be playing into January for the rest of my career," Wentz said.

So what now? Every offseason the quarterbacks and wide receivers usually get together in sunny San Diego, California to work out and bond.

Jordan Matthews, however, is pushing for a different venue this year: North Dakota.

"I'm like bro, we got to get one cabin out there. I know they got cabins, a lot of space. Let's just get a cabin, we'll go throw, and then we'll look at each other the rest of the day. He's got nothing else to do," Matthews said.

"He wants to go to Fargo, North Dakota real bad. I told him I can take him right now, but you may not ever want to come back. It's pretty cold," Wentz said.

Matthews says he may even learn how to hunt.

"Yeah, I'm going to learn. I don't know if I'll handle the gun the first couple of times, but I'll be like the binoculars and do the sounds," Matthews said.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bills owner Terry Pegula fired Rex Ryan when asked about future
Bills GM Doug Whaley insists he wasn't aware of why Rex Ryan was fired
Hill scores 21 in return, Jazz top 76ers 100-83 with big 4th
Tyrod Taylor questions future with Bills after Week 17 benching
More Sports
Top Stories
Police capture NJ man charged in estranged wife's murder
Delaware man injured in Turkey attack returning home
Bensalem hit-and-run vehicle caught on video
Police: Man completely nude in South Jersey exposure incidents
2 suspects sought in series of armed robberies
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way, Arctic Air By Late Week
Show More
Slain Pennsylvania trooper's funeral arrangements announced
2 injured, man charged in violent mobile home park dispute
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
Crews find family's cats after Kensington fire
More News
Top Video
Delaware man injured in Turkey attack returning home
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Man completely nude in South Jersey exposure incidents
Action News Update
More Video