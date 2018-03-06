PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles Super Bowl DVD now on sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles fans, your team has won the Super Bowl, now what are you going to do?

Watch it again and again. And again.

The official Eagles Super Bowl LII Champions Commemorative Film is now available on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, and digital download.

The film chronicles the historic ride the Birds took the city on.



In this NFL Films production, you can relive all the great moments from the past season including:

Carson Wentz saying if Jake Elliott made the game-winning 61-yard field goal against the New York Giants, he'd give the kicker his game check.
EMBED More News Videos

Carson Wentz may owe kicker his Week 3 salary. Matt O'Donnel reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on September 27, 2017.



Jay Ajayi making a 46-yard touchdown in his first game as an Eagle:
Acquired Tuesday by the Eagles, Jay Ajayi rushes for a TD vs. Broncos
Newly acquired by the Eagles from the Dolphins, running back Jay Ajayi broke out for a 46-yard touchdown in his debut with Philadelphia in Sunday's 51-23 win over the Broncos.


And all the great Eagles touchdown celebrations:
EMBED More News Videos

Eagles celebrate TD with bowling strike on November 26, 2017.


It all culminates with the Eagles' first ever Super Bowl Championship.

NFLShop.com is selling the Blu-ray combo back for $34.99.

