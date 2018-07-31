PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles' Super Bowl items on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

'Philly Special' exhibit at Football Hall of Fame. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

If you head to Canton, Ohio, make sure to stop by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to catch some Philadelphia Eagles recent history.

The Hall of Fame is currently displaying items from the 'Philly Special' play from Super Bowl 52.

The memorabilia includes Foles' jersey and helmet. There's also coach Pederson's headset and visor.

And the football Foles caught in the end zone.


