Eagles' take championship on the road

Eagles' take championship on the road. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A lot of fun and celebrations come with the Super Bowl, but it also gets the attention of other teams, who are looking to acquire top players or coaches.

When you're a champion, everyone wants a piece of you. Carson Wentz and Nick Foles' quarterbacks' coach. John Defilippo, a former star at Radnor High School, is officially hired as the Vikings Offensive Coordinator Friday.

The Eagles remain the talk of the town and the world. The world champs continued their victory lap at ESPN today, where they re-created the Philly Special.

They also talked about their first Super Bowl Parade, and the unlikely way they beat the Patriots.

The Eagles believe the victory tour will continue to come for years with more Super Bowls.

