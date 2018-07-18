PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles fans will have the opportunity to see the Super Bowl Champions hold training camp during two public practices at Lincoln Financial Field, the team announced Wednesday.
The first public practice, Military Appreciation Night, will be held on Sunday, August 5 at 7 p.m. The second, Family Day, will be on Saturday, August 11 at 10 a.m.
RELATED: Eagles Public Practice Tickets Have Been Released
The practices will be free of charge and open to the public. Fans interested in attending must reserve tickets in advance. The team says General admission tickets will be required for entry into the stadium. Attendees must reserve a ticket ahead of time with a limit of six per household. Tickets can be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18 through www.ticketmaster.com. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to a full team practice, there will be a number of free activities for fans to enjoy throughout the day, including face painting, alumni autographs, green screen photos and more. Parking for the event is also free.
Eagles training camp begins on Wednesday, July 25. The first full team practice will take place on July 26.
The majority of the training camp practices will be hosted at the team's practice facility in South Philadelphia and will be open to select fans including season ticket members, charitable organizations and corporate partners.
The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 9 at 7 p.m.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps