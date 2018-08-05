SPORTS

Eagles to hold open practice ahead of first preseason game

Eagles to hold open practice ahead of first preseason game.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are less than a week away from the first Eagles preseason game.

But tonight, the Linc will be jammed for the Super Bowl Champions first public practice.

Ahead of the game, Eagles fans will get a chance to get their first live glimpse of the team in action during an open practice Sunday night.

Doors at the Linc open at 5 p.m. and the practice begins at 7 p.m., but you need to have a ticket in order to attend.

In addition to the practice, fans can also enjoy family-friendly games and activities.

Tonight's practice also serves as military appreciation night.

Parking for the event is free.

The Eagles open the preseason Thursday night against the Steelers in South Philadelphia.

