Eagles to hold open practice ahead of first preseason game

We are less than a week away from the first Eagles preseason game.But tonight, the Linc will be jammed for the Super Bowl Champions first public practice.Ahead of the game, Eagles fans will get a chance to get their first live glimpse of the team in action during an open practice Sunday night.Doors at the Linc open at 5 p.m. and the practice begins at 7 p.m., but you need to have a ticket in order to attend.In addition to the practice, fans can also enjoy family-friendly games and activities.Tonight's practice also serves as military appreciation night.Parking for the event is free.The Eagles open the preseason Thursday night against the Steelers in South Philadelphia.