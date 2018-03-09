SPORTS

Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Carolina in exchange for CB Daryl Worley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles have made another move this week, reportedly trading wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for CB Daryl Worley.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Friday afternoon:

"And another CB deal: Panthers trading CB Daryl Worley to Eagles in exchange for WR Torrey Smith, sources tell ESPN. Trades continue...."



ESPN's Tim McManus adds: "Worley under contract through 2019. Making $650k this year. Smith scheduled to make $5 million this season."



Earlier this week ESPN reported that the Seattle Seahawks are trading defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

The Eagles' new third-down pass rush will have Bennett and Fletcher Coxon the inside, with Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham on the outside.

The addition of Bennett will allow the Eagles to explore a potential trade of defensive end Vinny Curry.

