Philadelphia Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews and draft pick for Bills cornerback

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews catches a ball during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round 2018 draft pick to the Buffalo Bills.

In return, the Eagles have acquired cornerback Ronald Darby.

Matthews had been Philadelphia's most productive receiver, averaging 75 catches, 891 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons.



But the Eagles signed free-agent receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in the offseason, drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson and have been pleased with 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor's improvement.

Coincidentally, the Bills will play the Eagles this Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.



Earlier Friday, the Bills traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick.

From the Eagles:

A third-year player out of Florida State, Darby was originally drafted by the Bills in the second round (50th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. In his first two NFL seasons, Darby started 29 games for the Bills and registered 137 tackles (121 solo), 2 interceptions and 33 passes defensed. An immediate starter as a rookie in 2015, Darby tallied 2 picks and 21 passes defensed en route to earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team and being named the Pro Football Focus defensive rookie of the year.

Darby, a native of Oxon Hill, MD, played three seasons for the Seminoles, appearing in 42 career games and totaling 79 tackles (57 solo), 16 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. A three-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion, Darby was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2012 and helped the Seminoles win the BCS National Championship in 2013.


