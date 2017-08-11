Jordan Matthews will definitely be "hungry" after Eagles trade to Bills @jmattjmattjmatt always a pro & class act pic.twitter.com/eoYUoAySvU — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 11, 2017

Crazy part of this business. @jmattjmattjmatt you'll always be my boy both on & off the field. Couldn't ask for a better teammate & friend. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 11, 2017

Love ya bro. Words can't describe the impact you've made on my life. Forever grateful and always interceding for ya @jmattjmattjmatt #3X — Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) August 11, 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round 2018 draft pick to the Buffalo Bills.In return, the Eagles have acquired cornerback Ronald Darby.Matthews had been Philadelphia's most productive receiver, averaging 75 catches, 891 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons.But the Eagles signed free-agent receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in the offseason, drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson and have been pleased with 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor's improvement.Coincidentally, the Bills will play the Eagles this Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.Earlier Friday, the Bills traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick.From the Eagles:------