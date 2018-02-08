EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3044431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on February 6, 2018.

People already gathering along Broad and Wolf in South Philly FIVE hours before the parade. But many were here since 9pm YESTERDAY! They said the @eagles chant helps keep them warm! #FlyEagleFly @6abc pic.twitter.com/NAj4Rvpoa8 — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) February 8, 2018

The sun is barely up, yet legions of green clad Eagle faithful are trudging sleepily thru Center City to the Parkway to get optimal seats for today’s long awaited festivities pic.twitter.com/RQaoOCYplP — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) February 8, 2018

Some people slept in their cars. Others were camped out at the train stations hours before the first train was set to arrive.Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade Day is upon us.A number of early birds were staked out early Thursday morning at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and along the parade route.All were wearing several layers of clothes, topping it off with an Eagles jersey and hat, in preparation for the cold temperatures ahead.In Center City, people were making their way to the Parkway to get the best seats.However, they will not be alone. Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be thousands already lined up along Eakins Oval by 6 a.m.The Action Cam spotted dozens of cars parked illegally. Parking spots filled up quickly on main streets and neighborhoods. So many people are parking on sidewalks and curbs, and in front of fire hydrants.City officials warned that parking restrictions would be strictly enforced and that is the case. Cars have been towed, specifically along Broad and Morris.Still, for many, it's worth that risk to get a close up look at the experience of a lifetime."It was cold not having a Super Bowl win. It's not cold now. We won baby! Eagles!" Trey Roper of Southwest Philadelphia said.As for mass transit, long lines of Birds fans formed at the Norristown Transportation Station as they awaited the first train of the morning to pull up.On SEPTA's Paoli Regional Rail train, the passengers broke out in the Eagles Fight Song on their way to the city.Action News viewer Ray Konick said even though there was a lot of people waiting for the PATCO train in Lindenwold, it only took five minutes before hopping aboard.There was no chance of missing any of the parade for these early birds.------