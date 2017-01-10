  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

Embiid: Playoffs are a realistic goal for 76ers
EMBED </>More News Videos

When Joel Embiid proclaimed after their third win in four games that the 76ers have a chance at making the playoffs, many thought the concept was a bit absurd. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN (WPVI) --
When Joel Embiid proclaimed after their third win in four games that the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance at making the playoffs, many thought the concept was a bit absurd.

"The past three or four years, we've been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so I can understand where they're coming from, when they're acting surprise, but I think it's a realistic goal and I think we can achieve it," Embiid said.

While mathematically that seems a bit farfetched, especially given that Embiid isn't allowed to play on back to back nights, head coach Brett Brown loves the thinking behind it.

"That mentality I applaud. He's got a big personality; that's Joel Embiid. When I put my own coaching hat on it, I view it more as just a reminder that they think like that. It's more of a mentality, I think, than anything," Brown said.

It was another big step Tuesday for Ben Simmons. He actually 'practiced' with the team, competing in some 5 against nobody drills and scripting plays.

Brown said just having Simmons out there made a huge difference.

"The gym got a lift. You could feel it," Brown said.

"We played him as a point guard today. I'm excited to see how he develops into that. It was exciting. At the end of the day, it's all about a process," Embiid said.

And you should trust it and him.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Clemson Tigers welcomed home by 6,000: 'Our fans are uncommon'
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell: 'I'm what Steph Curry is to basketball'
GM Wes Wilcox disciplined by Hawks for racially charged remark
Carl Edwards expected to retire immediately from NASCAR
More Sports
Top Stories
Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death
LIVE at 9 p.m.: President Obama's farewell address
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Wilmington store owner shot and killed
Horse rescued from icy pond in Malvern
In his final year, Christie aims to tackle drug crisis
Show More
Fire damages home in Paulsboro, N.J.
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Wilmington store owner shot and killed
More Video