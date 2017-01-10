Embiid: Playoffs are a realistic goal for 76ers

When Joel Embiid proclaimed after their third win in four games that the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance at making the playoffs, many thought the concept was a bit absurd."The past three or four years, we've been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so I can understand where they're coming from, when they're acting surprise, but I think it's a realistic goal and I think we can achieve it," Embiid said.While mathematically that seems a bit farfetched, especially given that Embiid isn't allowed to play on back to back nights, head coach Brett Brown loves the thinking behind it."That mentality I applaud. He's got a big personality; that's Joel Embiid. When I put my own coaching hat on it, I view it more as just a reminder that they think like that. It's more of a mentality, I think, than anything," Brown said.It was another big step Tuesday for Ben Simmons. He actually 'practiced' with the team, competing in some 5 against nobody drills and scripting plays.Brown said just having Simmons out there made a huge difference."The gym got a lift. You could feel it," Brown said."We played him as a point guard today. I'm excited to see how he develops into that. It was exciting. At the end of the day, it's all about a process," Embiid said.And you should trust it and him.