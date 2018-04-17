The Philadelphia 76ers not only earned the No. 3 seed in the East, they also hold the third spot on the list of the top most popular NBA team merchandise.The 76ers are only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, teams that have won the NBA Championship the past three years.As for top-selling jerseys, the 76ers have two in the top 10.At No. 8 is center Joel Embiid. Guard Ben Simmons comes in at No. 10.The top three selling jerseys are Warriors' Stephen Curry, Cavs' Lebron James, and Warriors' Kevin Durant.Rankings are based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2017-18 NBA season.------