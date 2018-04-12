SPORTS

ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here

BRISTOL, Conn. --
Get ready, sports fans: the new ESPN app is taking the digital sports experience to a whole new level with ESPN+, the network's new streaming service.

In addition to the sports news, scores, analysis and video that ESPN is known for, ESPN+ offers viewers thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks. It includes MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket and the full ESPN Films library, among other content.

To celebrate the launch of ESPN+, American Express is offering fans an extended 30-day free trial. After April 18, new subscribers are eligible for a 7-day free trial. A subscription costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and does not require a traditional television subscription.

"No one is in a better position than ESPN to serve sports fans. With this launch, fans will find a re-imagined, easy to use and increasingly personalized experience that puts all of ESPN's incredible content at their fingertips like never before," ESPN president James Pitaro said of the new service.

ESPN+ is directly integrated into the new ESPN app, which is available from the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android. You can also download it directly onto your Amazon Fire device.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNmobile apptechnologyinternet
SPORTS
How Penn State dominated pre-draft workouts
76ers, summer fans: Bring on the heat!
NFL announces 2018 preseason schedule; Eagles at Pats in Week 2
Markelle Fultz becomes NBA's first teen to notch triple-double
More Sports
Top Stories
2 suspects named in West Chester Murder
Arrest made in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
2 fmr. SEPTA officers charged with assault surrender
School evacuated in NE Philly for hazmat incident
Worker injured in fall from scaffold in Kensington
Man's identity stolen during work from home job scam
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Viewers donate dresses after Manayunk bridal shop's sudden closure
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Trump says Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Cosby raped her in '82
Bensalem thief steals $700 in Tylenol, Advil
More News