Fans anxiously wait for Villanova Final Four gear

Fans anxiously wait for Villanova Final Four gear. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

You can feel the excitement Tuesday on the Villanova campus about the Wildcats making it to the final four in Radnor Township.

Everyone is anxiously waiting for that final four gear. Workers started printing up merchandise on Sunday.

Students have been flocking the school's bookstore hoping to score some of the merchandise but so far, the wait continues.

When the shipment arrives, the bookstore will post a message on social media alerting students.

Merchandise will include the standard hats and shirts and other items The store manager say when the shipment arrives, it will go fast.

The Wildcats took out Texas Tech to earn their post in the final four - now fans and students are waiting for the gear that will give them bragging rights.

Rachel Maciag from the University Store,"Will have T-shirt's ranging from 25-32 dollars, and hats will range from 25- 0 dollars. Customers can order online and it ships when the products are ready. We do think it is going to go fast. We have been getting nonstop phone calls and emails about whether or not the product is here."

So again, an exact time is not clear, but the final four Merchandise will be in sometime today. An alert will be put out on social media.

The Wildcats face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

