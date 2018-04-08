Fans celebrate Philly sports teams hot streak

Phillies fans Saturday night are pumped and so are the fans of the other sports teams.It wasn't just about being a baseball fan, it was about being a Philadelphia fan.Kaliph Hicks of South Philadelphia said, "I think the wins are going to rub off on all the teams. Starting with the Eagles, and going to go all around, bring more championship home."Sports teams in the Philadelphia region are taking the nation by storm.The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. The Villanova Wildcats won the NCAA Tournament.The Sixers are heading into the playoffs and Saturday night, the Flyers are too after their win.The Flyers faithful fans reacted.Thomas Chickadel of South Philadelphia said, "They're going to the playoffs, I'm so excited about it it's been a long time coming."Michael Hoffner of Bellmawr added, "I think they're going to go all the way."And even before tonight's win against the Marlins an optimistic crown poured into Citizens Bank Park.Those vibes making their way around the bases.Mary Jester of Somerton said, "It's definitely going to rub off on them, they're going to do great this year."Patrick Felix of Fishtown added, "It's truly hard to believe this town has actually hit the winning side of anything, but hey man grab a rainbow, make a wish, that's what we do."------