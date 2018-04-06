SPORTS

Fans excited about Sixers big win over Cavaliers

Fans excited about Sixers big win over Cavaliers. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
What started as an enormous lead came down to a stressful ending. Fans say this game against the Cavaliers was one they just had to be here to see in person.

You could feel the excitement among the fans inside the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers took on the Cavaliers - with a number three playoff seed up for grabs.

Michelle Bitzberger of West Chester said, "It's big. They said their biggest game in five years. So we're excited."

Michelle Bitzberger and her son, Harrison, were on the court for the captain's huddle and say after celebrating a Super Bowl and an NCAA basketball championship- It's the Sixers' turn.

"It's definitely been a lot of fun but I think the Sixers - this could be one of the more magical ones because people just didn't expect it and after all the rough seasons they've had recently, this would be pretty big," Harrison said.

Film director and Philly native M. Night Shyamalan rang the bell before tipoff. Fans say this game was one of the hottest tickets in town.

Isaiah Dixon of Reading said, "My girlfriend's dad surprised us with these tickets on Easter so it was like an Easter surprise for us."

Keith Ware of Burlington, NJ said, "I saw it a couple months out and I was like, the sixers we're doing good and I said this might be a playoff preview."

With Ben Simmons facing off against LeBron James, the high scoring game brought fans to their feet, many wondering how far the Sixers will go.

Darrel Hollinger of Wyncote said, "I think this is a big game for them. They're putting a lot of things together. So it's a big year for them. This is not the year."

Still, loyal fans say setbacks and injuries will only make the team work harder.

Blair Finney of South Philadelphia said, "I wish Embiid was here, but we gotta do what we can do right before the playoff push. "

The Sixers have three more games left in the regular season, but fans here are already pumped about the playoffs.

