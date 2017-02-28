Festivities during NFL Draft in Philly announced

This spring, the next generation of football stars will be selected in the NFL Draft right here in Philadelphia.Now we are finding out how the fans will be able to join the fun - for free!On Tuesday morning, officials announced that the draft theater will be constructed on the Art Museum steps, the first time it will be built outdoors.Meanwhile, the Ben Franklin Parkway will be transformed into the NFL Fan Fest, which will cover a space the size of 25 football fields.There will be interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, and player autograph sessions just to name a few of the activities scheduled.The NFL is billing it as a fan experience that football lovers will never forget.One of the people responsible for bringing the draft to Philadelphia is legendary Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.Jaws says this will be an experience to remember."The NFL does a tremendous job, and it's going to be free!" he said. "There will be NFL alumni there, there will be interactive games there, people will be involved with the festivities surrounding the National Football League and the NFL draft."NFL officials say that if you are a football fan it is going to be spectacular. If you are an Eagles fan, it's going to be heaven."We have partnered so closely with the Eagles. There will be Eagles legends and current players throughout - Jaws and others - signing autographs and connecting with fans out there, creating an experience like no other," said NFL Sr. VP of Events Peter O'Reilly.And Mayor Jim Kenney says with all of the up-front costs covered by the NFL and private funds, there's no real downside for the city."It is just a great opportunity for the city of Philadelphia to show itself off. We had the pope, then the DNC, and now the NFL Draft, so we're looking forward to it," he said.The draft runs from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.The very first NFL Draft was held in Philadelphia at the Ritz-Carlton back in 1936.For more information:------