Flyers, NHL community remember Ray Emery

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Razor. pic.twitter.com/fInQmuXCWJ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2018

Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018

We are saddened by the news of Ray Emery's passing. Our condolences go out to Ray’s family and friends. https://t.co/nMNCdJQSyY pic.twitter.com/Pjy2QwcuB8 — NHL (@NHL) July 15, 2018

At a loss for words. An incredible teammate and stall mate. Rip razor — Scott Laughton (@Laughts21) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person #rip — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro! #RIPRazor — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) July 15, 2018

Sad to hear about the tragic news of Ray Emery. Great teammate and person. #RIPRazor pic.twitter.com/JB3ueXr7N0 — Brayden Schenn (@Bschenn_10) July 15, 2018

The Flyers Alumni Association is greatly saddened to learn of the tragic passing today of our teammate and friend, Ray Emery, in Hamilton Harbour earlier today. "Razor" will be greatly missed by all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/rTfTi7Qirp — Flyers Alumni (@FlyersAlumni) July 15, 2018

We are saddened to hear about the tragic passing of #NHLAlumni and former goalie Ray Emery. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/kynSigeYRM — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) July 15, 2018

On the passing of Ray Emery… pic.twitter.com/aR17IBFE0d — Kyle Dubas (@kyledubas) July 15, 2018

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ray Emery, our former goaltender, who passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/QmZJpd7hcM — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 15, 2018

The NHLPA’s players and staff send our heartfelt condolences to Ray Emery’s family and friends, following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier today. Ray will be missed by his many friends within the hockey community. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 15, 2018

The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion. pic.twitter.com/Q2gm0gG6sZ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 15, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former NHL goaltender Ray Emery.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nDWYvXYjEo — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 15, 2018

Remembering Ray Emery's day with the #StanleyCup in 2013 with @NHLBlackhawks He visited Cayuga, Hamilton Burlington and Toronto to say thanks to everyone. Quite a day, quite a guy. @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/OctK7LKJmQ — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 16, 2018

The #Reign are extremely saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery, a member of our inaugural season team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray's family at this time. pic.twitter.com/t3Hkzr8kFs — Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) July 15, 2018

RIP Ray.

Honored to have had the chance to meet him yesterday at a charity event! A very tough competitor. pic.twitter.com/kYqTVAcvpe — Adam Henrique (@AdamHenrique) July 15, 2018

Rest In peace Ray. My condolences to the Emery family on their tragic loss. — Zach Hyman (@ZachHyman) July 16, 2018

Horrible to hear about Ray Emery. He was an incredible teammate. #Razor — William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2018

Horrible news. Rest In Peace Razor — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) July 15, 2018

Sad Day. Rest In Peace Razor 🙏🏽 — Darnell Nurse (@drtwofive) July 15, 2018

Rip Ray Emery. Sad news — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) July 15, 2018

Such terrible and sad news. Thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends. Rest In Peace Razor. https://t.co/Zx1rANGS1R — Matt Stajan (@MattStajan18) July 15, 2018

Shocked & saddened to hear about the tragic news! Rest in peace Razor — Pierre-E Bellemare (@bellsy78) July 15, 2018

I can still remember watching this and pretending to be “Emery” as the mini stick goalie in my basement like it was just yesterday. Gone too soon.



My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/PxTF6JsP3o — Ben Harpur (@bharpur95) July 15, 2018

So saddened of the tragic news of Ray Emery’s passing. We played together for only a short time but he was a great teammate and competitor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏 — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) July 15, 2018

My Best friend. My Brother. I love you! pic.twitter.com/YWDX2jm55t — Brian McGrattan (@bigern10) July 15, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of Ray Emery. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIP — Nathan Thompson (@NateThompson44) July 15, 2018

Horrible to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery. He was an incredible NHL goalie that accomplished so much in the game, a lot of which went under the radar. He was also one of my favorite @TorontoMarlies teammates in his brief time with us. Rest In Peace to a legend #Razor — Garret Sparks (@GSparks40) July 15, 2018

The Philadelphia Flyers and the NHL community are mourning the loss of former goalie Ray Emery.Emery, 35, drowned in a swimming accident in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario Sunday morning.Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.