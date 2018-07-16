PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Flyers, NHL community remember Ray Emery

Flyers' Ray Emery, left, talks with Claude Giroux , right, during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers April 2014. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Philadelphia Flyers and the NHL community are mourning the loss of former goalie Ray Emery.

Emery, 35, drowned in a swimming accident in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario Sunday morning.

Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Paul Holmgren


Claude Giroux


NHL


Bernie Parent


Jakub Voracek



Scott Laughton


James van Riemsdyk


Scott Hartnell


Brayden Schenn - St. Louis Blues


Flyers Alumni


NHL Alumni


David Boreanaz

Kyle Dubas - General Manager of Toronto Maple Leafs


Anaheim Ducks


NHLPA


Chicago Blackhawks


Eugene Melny - Ottawa Senators owner
"On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery. Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones."

Arizona Coyotes


Philip Pritchard - 'Keeper of the Cup'


Ontario Reign


Adam Henrique - Anaheim Ducks


Zach Hyman - Toronto Maple Leafs


William Nylander - Toronto Maple Leafs


Tyler Seguin - Dallas Stars

Darnell Nurse - Edmonton Oilers


Tony DeAngelo - New York Rangers


Matt Stajan - Calgary Flames


Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Vegas Golden Knights


Ben Harpur - Ottawa Senators


Nick Foligno - Columbus Blue Jackets


Brian McGrattan - Calgary Flames


Nathan Thompson - Los Angeles Kings


Garrett Spark - Toronto Marlies


Jamie McGinn - Florida Panthers
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

