Gostisbehere, 24, was born in Broward County and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
"I really haven't processed it yet. I still can't believe it. I was just in that school. I was only there for two years, but I felt safe in that school every day I was there and to see something like that happen to those kids and those teachers, it sucks," Gostisbehere told Action News reporter Jamie Apody.
Flyers star @s_ghost14 is from Parkland, Florida and attended the HS where yesterday 17 were killed in a horrific shooting. He knew the coach who was killed protecting students. Such a tragedy. This needs to stop. #GunReformNow #guncontrol #ParklandSchoolShooting #Flyers pic.twitter.com/KQBGPlCH6u— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) February 15, 2018
Earlier Thursday morning, the Flyers released a statement from Gostisbehere:
"As a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I am extremely saddened by the horrific news from yesterday and with a heavy heart, my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Parkland, Florida."
-@s_ghost14 on yesterday’s tragedy in FL
According to the Flyers, Gostisbehere learned how to skate at the Incredible Ice facility where the Florida Panthers practiced in Coral Springs, which is just miles from the high school.
Gostisbehere is considered the first player born and raised in South Florida to make it to the NHL.
Authorities say 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Later that night, the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks held a moment of silence for the victims of the tragedy prior to their game in Canada.
Ahead of puck drop last night in Vancouver, the @Canucks and @FlaPanthers observed a moment of silence in honour of the Parkland shooting victims. The NHLPA sends its sincerest condolences to all the families and victims affected by this senseless tragedy. pic.twitter.com/XWZMe5EHQh— NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 15, 2018
"A moment of silence for our South Florida community. Thank you to the Canucks and the NHL for standing with us," the Panthers tweeted.
A moment of silence for our South Florida community. Thank you to the @Canucks and the @NHL for standing with us. pic.twitter.com/geuFqPNofA— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 15, 2018
