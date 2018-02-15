SPORTS

Flyers' Gostisbehere reflects on deadly shooting at his Florida high school

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere takes a shot against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The mass shooting at a Florida high school hit close to home for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Gostisbehere, 24, was born in Broward County and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I really haven't processed it yet. I still can't believe it. I was just in that school. I was only there for two years, but I felt safe in that school every day I was there and to see something like that happen to those kids and those teachers, it sucks," Gostisbehere told Action News reporter Jamie Apody.



Earlier Thursday morning, the Flyers released a statement from Gostisbehere:

"As a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I am extremely saddened by the horrific news from yesterday and with a heavy heart, my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Parkland, Florida."



According to the Flyers, Gostisbehere learned how to skate at the Incredible Ice facility where the Florida Panthers practiced in Coral Springs, which is just miles from the high school.

Gostisbehere is considered the first player born and raised in South Florida to make it to the NHL.
Authorities say 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Later that night, the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks held a moment of silence for the victims of the tragedy prior to their game in Canada.



"A moment of silence for our South Florida community. Thank you to the Canucks and the NHL for standing with us," the Panthers tweeted.

