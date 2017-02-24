Former Central Bucks West football coach Mike Pettine Sr. has died.
The school is located in Doylestown, Pa.
Pettine was a legendary coach in the area, who retired in 1999 with four Pennsylvania state championships.
His record stands at 326 wins, 42 losses and 4 ties spanning 33 seasons.
His son was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
The story of Pettine's final season with CB West was chronicled on ESPN in 2008.
------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspennsylvania news
sportsAction News Sportspennsylvania news