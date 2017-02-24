SPORTS

Fmr. Central Bucks West football coach Mike Pettine Sr. dies

FILE: Central Bucks West coach Mike Pettine before giving his retirement speech Thursday, Jan. 13, 2000, in Doylestown, Pa.

Former Central Bucks West football coach Mike Pettine Sr. has died.

The school is located in Doylestown, Pa.

Pettine was a legendary coach in the area, who retired in 1999 with four Pennsylvania state championships.

His record stands at 326 wins, 42 losses and 4 ties spanning 33 seasons.

His son was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The story of Pettine's final season with CB West was chronicled on ESPN in 2008.

