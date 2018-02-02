SPORTS

Former Eagles RB now one of two pastors leading the team through faith

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Chad Pradelli on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Walk into Pastor Herb Lusk's office on North Broad Street and there's Eagles memorabilia throughout.

But one picture is his favorite.

"So proud of that moment. The first time a NFL player scored a touch down and kneeled down and prayed in the end zone," Pastor Lusk said.

Before his days behind the pulpit, Lusk was a backup running back for Dick Vermiel and the Eagles.

After a 70 yard touchdown in 1977 he knelt in prayer. The moment is widely recognized as a first in the NFL.

Now he's one of two official pastors for this year's Birds team.

EMBED More News Videos

While talking with reporters this week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick FOles said he is enrolled in seminary.



Lusk says the team has a burning faith and it starts with head coach Doug Pederson.

"(Pederson) is very serious about his faith," says Lusk. "He's not the kind of guy that's going to be bible thumping and quote the scripture, but you see it in his life."

During the season, Pastor Lusk led bible study for coaches on Thursdays and a service for players and coaches on Saturday Night.

Pastor Ted Winsley led bible studies for just players on Friday Night.

Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, and Trey Burton are among the many players committed to their faith.

"What I've seen is the team kind of blossom from a bunch that believe, to men who are disciples of Christ who are living out their culture," said Pastor Winsley.

Both pastors will keep this week's routine the same. The message from Winsley: Subdue your dream.

"The belief is in them, and the person that they're going to wrestle is themselves," Winsley said.

During the playoff run the Eagles relished in their underdog role. They are once again underdogs and during his service on the eve of the Super Bowl Pastor Lusk will focus on a story from the Old Testament -- David and Goliath.

"If that's not a David and Goliath situation, I don't know what is. I would just say to those who are listening who haven't heard the story, Goliath lost and David won," Lusk said with a laugh.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesreligionsuper bowl 52North Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Mayfair comes together to cheer on Eagles!
Air Force veteran flew Eagles pride high
More Sports
Top Stories
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Molly Schuyler downs 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
Trump authorizes release of controversial GOP memo
Judge: 'No way' she'll punish dad who tried to attack Nassar
AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Today
Show More
Mayfair comes together to cheer on Eagles!
Sharrie tries out a Minnesota pastime: Ice fishing!
Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan
Chase Utley and the 'Always Sunny' crew are flying with the Eagles
Carson Wentz tells charity donor he's going to Super Bowl!
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Judge: 'No way' she'll punish dad who tried to attack Nassar
Molly Schuyler downs 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26
More Video