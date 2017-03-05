SPORTS

Former Flyers to take part in charity game

A hockey game, starring former Philadelphia Flyers players, will help raise money for charity.

The Goals for Giving game happens on Sunday, March 12, at the Flyers Skate Zone on the 10000 block of Decatur Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The celebrity face-off starts at 1 p.m.

Ex-Flyer Brian Propp is on the board of NHS Human Services Foundation, which gets the proceeds from the game.

NHS helps vets, people with autism, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tickets for the game and the post-game meet and greet with the players cost $35.

ONLINE: https://nhsonline.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/13thAnnualGoalsforGivingHockeyBenefit/BuyTickets/tabid/833014/Default.aspx

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportscharityPhiladelphia Flyershealthcheck
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Backstrom scores in OT as Capitals beat Flyers
Pistons set season high for points in 136-106 rout of 76ers
Sixers, Pistons meet in Philly
Anderson, Saric lead 76ers past Knicks, 105-102
More Sports
Top Stories
Child critical, parents hurt in West Oak Lane house fire
Police: Man stabbed during family fight in Feltonville
AccuWeather: Not As Cold
Homeless woman found suffering from hypothermia in W Phila.
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists
Delaware River Bridge on track to reopen in April
Show More
Crime Fighters: Suspect sought in Delco home invasion
Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Kensington
Memorial honors life of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
Hundreds of supporters rally for Trump in Bensalem
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos