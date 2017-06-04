SPORTS

Former Lakers player Derek Fisher accused of DUI after crash

Derek Fisher attends the LA Premiere of "Meet the Blacks" held at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, March 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. --
Authorities say former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway.

The California Highway Patrol says neither Fisher nor his passenger, former "Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash early Sunday.

Authorities say Fisher was driving on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange.

The car hit the shoulder's concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof.

The Highway Patrol says officers discovered that Fisher had been drinking and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
