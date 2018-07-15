SPORTS

France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2

France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in a match briefly interrupted by an on-field protest during the second half.

MOSCOW --
France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in a match briefly interrupted by an on-field protest during the second half.

Teenage forward Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth goal of the tournament for France and the team's fourth in the 65th minute, about 12 minutes after play resumed at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Mbappe, who is 19, is only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. Pele was 17 when he scored two goals for Brazil in the 1958 final.

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba also scored for the 1998 champions. Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic scored for Croatia.

Mandzukic also scored an own-goal, giving France the lead in the 18th minute.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsWorld Cup
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
World Cup fans gather on South Street for finals viewing party
Orioles make progress in Manny Machado trade talks, sources say
Marlins need a win over Phillies for second straight series victory
Slow start by All-Star Nola as Phillies lose to Marlins 2-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
World Cup fans gather on South Street for finals viewing party
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire
Police investigate serious accident on Route 55
Bucks County crash leaves one person critically injured
Police search for Point Breeze robbery suspect
Show More
10 hospitalized after partial deck collapse in the Lehigh Valley
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
More News