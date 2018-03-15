SPORTS

Lehigh Valley to honor Saquon Barkley with parade, free Chick-fil-A

Free Chick-fil-A sandwiches to honor Lehigh Valley's Barkley. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

The Lehigh Valley is honoring a hometown hero.

The borough of Coplay will host a parade on March 24 for Saquon Barkley.

And next Thursday. the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Whitehall is also celebrating Barkley. Customers who say "Saquon" will get a free chicken sandwich. This promotion is only taking place at this location.

"Not only for what he did on the field at Penn State and at Whitehall but also for the young man that he is, he's just an incredible man doing incredible things," said owner John Velarde.

The Coplay native graduated from Whitehall High School and then played running back for the last three seasons at Penn State.

Some predict he will be the top pick in the NFL Draft next month.

March 14 was declared 'Saquon Barkley Day' in Harrisburg.

Lehigh Valley honors Saquon Barkley. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.


