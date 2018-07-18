Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast

Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.
The Eagles released the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday:
The tickets were free and they went fast. Fans need to a ticket in order to attend the public practices.
Free tickets to our #EaglesCamp public practices will be released tomorrow at 10AM. This year, you must reserve tickets in advance. Get yours tomorrow at https://t.co/QaNHwq1h8R before they’re all gone! pic.twitter.com/3UDjpCdnx9— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2018
Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.
