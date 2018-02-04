Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
SUPER BOWL HALFTIME UPDATE
Watch Now
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Phila. Auto Show 2018
Inside Story
Visions
The Liberty Medal
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
SUPER BOWL HALFTIME UPDATE
Watch Now
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Eagles take on New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wpvi
Sunday, February 04, 2018 08:10PM
See photos from Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.
Related Topics:
sports
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
super bowl 52
Super Bowl
nfl
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SPORTS
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Super Bowl LII tracker: Live Eagles-Patriots updates, analysis, more
VIDEO: Jamie Apody's son predicts Super Bowl winner
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Action News updates from Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Philly police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing
Eagles fans flock together in Minnesota
Philly police ready for fan reaction after the Super Bowl
Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
Eagles keep it light, but remain focused on Patriots
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
Belief in the underdog: 4 separate $1 million bets placed on Eagles
Eagles players tweet on Super Bowl Sunday
Parking restrictions for Broad St. begin Sunday afternoon
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Phila. Auto Show 2018
Inside Story
Visions
The Liberty Medal
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia