SPORTS

Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

Thousand of Eagles fans are getting ready for what some are labeling the team's biggest pep rally: the 26th annual Wing Bowl.

Some of the area's best competitive eaters will show off their skills with their stomachs on Friday morning.

And the revelry is being taken up a notch because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl!

Bob Brooks has this report from the Wells Fargo Center.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsphilly newssuper bowl 52South Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
VIDEO: Miami nun, an avid Eagles fan, scores Super Bowl ticket!
South Jersey family makes 1,100 mile trek to Minneapolis
A house divided: Family split rooting for Eagles and Patriots
Jamie, Ducis join Jaws at pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Early Morning Rain and Snow
PATCO offering free service during AM rush
Woman shot in stomach in SW Philadelphia
Chris Long awarded 'Whizzer' White award for community service
Jamie, Ducis join Jaws at pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis
A house divided: Family split rooting for Eagles and Patriots
South Jersey family makes 1,100 mile trek to Minneapolis
Girl, 12, booked after accidental LA school shooting
Show More
Man accused of shooting Philly officer found guilty
Police: 2 deaths in Wayne, Pa. a likely murder-suicide
Judge in Meek Mill case hires attorney, threatens lawsuit
UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescinds his and Cosby's degrees
Card skimmers found at 2 local Aldi supermarkets
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Woman shot in stomach in SW Philadelphia
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
Here's how Super Bowl footballs are made...and inflated
More Video