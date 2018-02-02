Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center

Thousand of Eagles fans are getting ready for what some are labeling the team's biggest pep rally: the 26th annual Wing Bowl.
Some of the area's best competitive eaters will show off their skills with their stomachs on Friday morning.
And the revelry is being taken up a notch because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl!
Bob Brooks has this report from the Wells Fargo Center.
