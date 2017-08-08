WILDWOOD, N.J. --As if the Harlem Globetrotters' past tricks weren't impressive enough, their latest stunt involves tossing a basketball from a helicopter straight into a hoop 210 feet below.
The team said that Bull Bullard's impressive feat breaks the record for the highest basketball shot ever made from an aircraft. Bull performed the stunt over Morey's Piers, the same place where he made a shot from the park's Skycoaster.
The team set it up to promote their Jersey Shore shows Aug. 16-19. They're going on a national tour in the fall.