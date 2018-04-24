SPORTS

Goose attacks high school golfer

EMBED </>More Videos

Goose attacks high school golfers. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

It was likely the most exciting golf game this group of teens had ever played.

ABC News reports at a high school golf tournament last weekend in Adrian, Michigan, a Blissfield High School foursome had teed off and was walking down a fairway where a goose was sitting on an egg in a nest off to the side.

There was a sign warning them of the goose and the golfers were respecting its space.

But that's when an additional goose suddenly came up behind the golfers.

The goose attacked the golfers, with one particular teen, in his purple pullover, coming under direct assault.



Neither student nor goose was injured in the scuffle.

Blissfield finished ninth of the 13 teams in the Saturday tournament.

Read the full report from ABCNews.com.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsattackanimalanimal attackgolfhigh school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rhys Hoskins gets his own milkshake
Phillies, D-backs a battle of surprise early powerhouses
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
Embiid surprises parishioners at Delco church
More Sports
Top Stories
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, caretaker in custody
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
Police: No danger to community after bodies found in Bryn Mawr home
Boys knock door-to-door during raging fire, 50 displaced
Pennsauken car fire under investigation
Shooting victim found in McDonald's parking lot
3 Philly singers make Idol Top 10
Show More
Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
Police: Person of interest in van shooting has turned himself in
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Philadelphia Airport job fair at Liacouras Center
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
More News