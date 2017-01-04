SPORTS

Great Scott! With no Delorean, Roseman focusing on Eagles' future
EMBED </>More News Videos

Howie Roseman has some tough decisions to make this off-season. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Howie Roseman has some tough decisions to make.

But the Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Football Operations says the most challenging part is over with; they finally have a franchise quarterback.

"We're trying to compete with the best teams in the National Football League. We're certainly not there right now as we stand, but feel a lot better than where we stood last year at this time," Roseman said.

Roseman's plans to build around Carson Wentz.

The Eagles need receivers, a position where production has drastically dropped off.

"It seems like a long time ago we were leading the National Football League in 20-plus plays, and I don't have a DeLorean time machine to go back in time and get some of those guys back," Roseman said.

Actually, Roseman could go back to the future and undo some of Chip Kelly's moves considering DeSean Jackson will be a free agent in March.

But Roseman wants a young, long-term fix, not Band Aids to cover up a problem.

"10-6 isn't good enough to get home-field advantage; to compete for a championship. It's a huge edge to have that bye. So we got to build the team with that in mind," Roseman said.

Since 2010, when Roseman became GM, the Eagles have not won a playoff game and have only been to the postseason twice.

So with this plan in place, when will the Birds once again become a perennial playoff team?

Roseman will not put a timetable on it.

"But really when you look at the Super Bowl champions over the last decade, really since the Super Bowl was in effect, they all have a franchise quarterback. And your easiest way to be a perennial contender is with that. To have a guy like Carson makes it feel like you're doing the right thing," Roseman said.

Roseman says they can no longer afford to compromise on players in the draft and that responsibility is on him.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Giants receivers brush off Miami trip talk, say focus is on Packers
105-year-old Frenchman rides 14 miles in a hour to set world record
Zach Zenner says he appreciates Michael Bennett's comments
Bears commend Alshon Jeffery for bold Super Bowl declaration
More Sports
Top Stories
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
AccuWeather: Temperatures Crash, Friday Morning Snow
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Man riding dirt bike struck by tractor trailer in Wilmington
AP: Biden plans University of Delaware partnership
NJ man accused of wife's murder appears in court
Show More
Police: Philadelphia woman making threats against Pa. Lottery
Hazmat investigation in Manayunk
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
State ordered to provide Abu-Jamal with hepatitis C treatment
Shoppers alter purchases amid Philly beverage tax
More News
Top Video
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Action News Update
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Philly beverage tax-funded Pre-K program begins
More Video