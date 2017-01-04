Great Scott! With no Delorean, Roseman focusing on Eagles' future

Howie Roseman has some tough decisions to make.But the Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Football Operations says the most challenging part is over with; they finally have a franchise quarterback."We're trying to compete with the best teams in the National Football League. We're certainly not there right now as we stand, but feel a lot better than where we stood last year at this time," Roseman said.Roseman's plans to build around Carson Wentz.The Eagles need receivers, a position where production has drastically dropped off."It seems like a long time ago we were leading the National Football League in 20-plus plays, and I don't have a DeLorean time machine to go back in time and get some of those guys back," Roseman said.Actually, Roseman could go back to the future and undo some of Chip Kelly's moves considering DeSean Jackson will be a free agent in March.But Roseman wants a young, long-term fix, not Band Aids to cover up a problem."10-6 isn't good enough to get home-field advantage; to compete for a championship. It's a huge edge to have that bye. So we got to build the team with that in mind," Roseman said.Since 2010, when Roseman became GM, the Eagles have not won a playoff game and have only been to the postseason twice.So with this plan in place, when will the Birds once again become a perennial playoff team?Roseman will not put a timetable on it."But really when you look at the Super Bowl champions over the last decade, really since the Super Bowl was in effect, they all have a franchise quarterback. And your easiest way to be a perennial contender is with that. To have a guy like Carson makes it feel like you're doing the right thing," Roseman said.Roseman says they can no longer afford to compromise on players in the draft and that responsibility is on him.