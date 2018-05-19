PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Hererra homers to help Phillies beat Cardinals 7-6

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, May 19, 2018, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson)

By DAVID SOLOMON
ST. LOUIS --
Odubel Herrera homered and Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run to propel the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Alfaro was scratched with right knee soreness after originally being in the lineup. He was removed from Friday night's game with soreness in the knee. Alfaro pinch hit for Andrew Knapp in the eighth inning and knocked a single up the middle to drive in Scott Kingery.

Greg Holland (0-2) surrendered two runs while getting just two outs.

Herrera extended his streak of reaching base to 45 consecutive games with his third-inning home run.

Tommy Hunter (1-0) was initially in line for the loss after allowing an RBI double to Matt Carpenter in the seventh inning. Carpenter drove in Tommy Pham with a double off Hunter to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning.

Seranthony Dominguez pitched two perfect innings for his first career save.

Tyler O'Neill tied the game 5-5 when he hit his first career home run off Luis Garcia in the sixth inning.

Zach Eflin surrendered four runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings before departing after a 44-minute rain delay.

John Gant allowed five runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Victor Arano (right rotator cuff strain) was activated from the 10-day DL and RHP Yacksel Rios was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes (elbow surgery) was transferred in his rehab from Single-A Peoria to Springfield and will start for the Double-A club Saturday night. LHP Tyler Lyons (mid back strain) will also make a rehab appearance Saturday night at Springfield

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (6-1, 1.99 ERA) will finish out a four-game series against the Cardinals on Sunday at 1:15 CDT. Nola is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA in three career starts against St. Louis, who counters with RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 2.87 ERA). Flaherty is making his first career start against Philadelphia.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
