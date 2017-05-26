SPORTS

'Hobbyhorsing' craze in Scandinavia takes horsing around to new level

EMBED </>More Videos

'Hobbyhorsing' craze in Scandinavia takes horsing around to new level. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 26, 2017. (WPVI)

There's a new craze in Scandinavia that's taking horsing around to a whole new, bzarre level. It's called "hobbyhorsing."

The real-life sport involves ballerina-like leaps and equestrian-style jumps, all a top a stick with a fake horse-head.

More than 10,000 people are reportedly part of Finland's hobby-horsing scene. They even have an annual national championship, complete with crowds and judges

There's even a new documentary called "Hobbyhorse Revolution." It shows how riders decorate their hobbyhorses, name them and even drape blankets over them at night.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsbizarredistractionu.s. & worldbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Chip Kelly joins ESPN, to work as studio analyst for college football and NFL
Lonzo Ball, 76ers mulling pre-draft workout
ESPN signs Chip Kelly as football analyst
The evolution of Cesar Hernandez comes courtesy of his 71-year-old bench coach
More Sports
Top Stories
Police investigate child's death in SW Philadelphia
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder
Folks hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend
Philadelphia police cruiser involved in Mayfair crash
Show More
VIDEO: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Hunting Park
Ariana Grande to return for Manchester benefit concert
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Wolf signs Real ID law, expects new licenses in 2019
Dozens hurt after bus crash on NJ Turnpike
More News
Top Video
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Dozens hurt after bus crash on NJ Turnpike
Police investigate child's death in SW Philadelphia
VIDEO: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Hunting Park
More Video