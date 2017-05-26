'Hobbyhorsing' craze in Scandinavia takes horsing around to new level

There's a new craze in Scandinavia that's taking horsing around to a whole new, bzarre level. It's called "hobbyhorsing."
The real-life sport involves ballerina-like leaps and equestrian-style jumps, all a top a stick with a fake horse-head.
More than 10,000 people are reportedly part of Finland's hobby-horsing scene. They even have an annual national championship, complete with crowds and judges
There's even a new documentary called "Hobbyhorse Revolution." It shows how riders decorate their hobbyhorses, name them and even drape blankets over them at night.
