'Hobbyhorsing' craze in Scandinavia takes horsing around to new level

There's a new craze in Scandinavia that's taking horsing around to a whole new, bzarre level. It's called "hobbyhorsing."The real-life sport involves ballerina-like leaps and equestrian-style jumps, all a top a stick with a fake horse-head.More than 10,000 people are reportedly part of Finland's hobby-horsing scene. They even have an annual national championship, complete with crowds and judgesThere's even a new documentary called "Hobbyhorse Revolution." It shows how riders decorate their hobbyhorses, name them and even drape blankets over them at night.----------