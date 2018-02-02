SPORTS

VIDEO: Jamie and Ducis join Jaws at pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis

Watch the report from Action News at 11 p.m. on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By and Ducis Rodgers
MINNEAPOLIS (WPVI) --
Jamie Apody and Ducis Rodgers had exclusive access to the hottest pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis Thursday night, hosted by Ron Jaworski.

With less than 72 hours to go before Super Bowl 52, Jaws and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka hosted their annual party, raising money for at-risk youth in their communities.

And with over 1,200 people in attendance, Jaws says "it was an Eagles crowd!"

Ditka, as well as former NFL quarterback and St. Joe's Prep alum Rich Gannon who was in attendance, say they like the Eagles chances.

Watch the report from Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 1, 2018.


As for a score prediction, Jaws says he thinks in the end it will be 29-21, Eagles!

----------

sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Minnesota
