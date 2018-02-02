EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3020794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 1, 2018.

Jamie Apody and Ducis Rodgers had exclusive access to the hottest pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis Thursday night, hosted by Ron Jaworski.With less than 72 hours to go before Super Bowl 52, Jaws and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka hosted their annual party, raising money for at-risk youth in their communities.And with over 1,200 people in attendance, Jaws says "it was an Eagles crowd!"Ditka, as well as former NFL quarterback and St. Joe's Prep alum Rich Gannon who was in attendance, say they like the Eagles chances.As for a score prediction, Jaws says he thinks in the end it will be 29-21, Eagles!