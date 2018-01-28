  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Minnesota
SUPER BOWL

Jamie Apody reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota

EMBED </>More Videos

Jamie Apody reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota on Action News at Noon on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WPVI) --
Action News' Jamie Apody reports from the headquarters of the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota.

Watch Jamie's report in the video above.


