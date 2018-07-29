SPORTS

Jim Thome goes into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Jim Thome goes into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

Former Phillies slugger Jim Thome gets enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Thome came to Philadelphia 15 years ago.

He smashed 612 home runs during his incredible career, 47 of them in his first season with the Phillies.

"At the end of the day, when you walk into Cooperstown and you're amongst eight or nine guys that accomplished that from a home run total, that is really special," says Thome.

