SPORTS

Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic

Former Philadelphia Eagles player and "America's Got Talent" finalist Jon Dorenbos is sharing in the Super Bowl magic despite not playing with the team last season.

PHILADELPHIA --
Former Philadelphia Eagles player and "America's Got Talent" finalist Jon Dorenbos is sharing in the Super Bowl magic despite not playing with the team last season.

The Eagles posted a video Thursday on Twitter of Dorenbos receiving a Super Bowl ring. Dorenbos was a popular figure in the Eagles locker room, known for his gregarious personality and for entertaining teammates with magic tricks.



He was traded to the Saints before the start of last season but retired in September when it was discovered he needed heart surgery, ending his football career.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Eagle requires surgery: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 8, 2017.


Dorenbos learned magic as a kid to help him cope with the death of his mother, who was killed by his father. He performed on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2016 and finished in third place.

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Gardner leads off our coverage of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 4, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesSuper Bowlsuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News