  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO City of Philadelphia gives Eagles parade update
SUPER BOWL
espn

Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots is being enjoyed by players from the past and present.

Long-snapper Jon Dorenbos, who played for the Eagles for 11 seasons, was traded to the New Orleans Saints in August. The physical required for the trade revealed an aortic aneurysm that required immediate surgery and ended Dorenbos' career.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Eagle requires surgery: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 8, 2017.


Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made sure Dorenbos didn't miss out on the Super Bowl, inviting him to come to Minneapolis as an honorary part of the team. Dorenbos thanked him postgame on Instagram.



Dorenbos said he looks at the trade as divine intervention.

"Had I played, I'd die. If you can't play in it, this is the next best way to enjoy it," Dorenbos told The New Orleans Advocate. "Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it, said I was here a long time and he said, 'We're going to win this, and you're going to get a ring.'"

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Gardner leads off our coverage of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 4, 2018


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
LIVE: City of Philadelphia's Eagles parade update
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Show More
Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home
"Philly Market" offering free rotisserie chickens for early birds
Doritos responds to reports of new snack for ladies
Eagles championship gear flying off the shelves
Eagles bring Lombardi trophy to fans after landing in Philly
More News
Top Video
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
More Video