Jordan Matthews' exit creates opportunity for hungry Eagles

Jordan Matthews' exit leaves door open for some Eagles. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's been said with change comes opportunity, and the Philadelphia Eagles receiving corps is living that with Jordan Matthews' trade to Buffalo.

"He's a heck of a player and now there's an open spot. You can probably see the door open a little more if you're a younger guy," wide receiver Torrey Smith said.

So who steps through that door?

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich said it'll be a slot by committee, but it's got to be Nelson Agholor's job to lose. After the terrible year he had last season, Agholor feels the heat.

"There's always going to be that. It's the NFL. It's a competitive league. It's somebody behind you and somebody in front of you every day. At the end of the day, I focus on just being a great football player and staying in my lane," Agholor said.

Matthews' departure leaves a roster spot up for grabs where there wasn't one before with plenty of young guy waiting to fill it.

"When he was here, he made all of us better. We continue to compete. He's gone now, and we all wish him the best at Buffalo. We understand the business aspect of it, and what implications come from him being gone now," wide receiver Marcus Johnson said.

Matthews' departure certainly leaves a hole on the field, but also one off. He was a vocal presence in the locker room.

"I wouldn't say there's one dominating voice right now. A lot of guys just speak through their actions," Johnson said.
------
