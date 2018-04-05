Kapler booed by Philly fans in home opener, tops Marlins 5-0

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3301889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phillies home opener preview in South Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3272686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New food options at Citizens Bank Park, other stadiums. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler got booed in the home opener when he pulled Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning with a shutout intact, but the move worked out this time as the Philadelphia bullpen held on Thursday for a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins.Maikel Franco homered, tripled, singled and drove in four runs to boost the Phillies.A week ago, in his first game as a big league manager, Kapler took out Aaron Nola in the sixth with a 5-0 lead after just 68 pitches. Atlanta rallied to win 8-5 and that move, along with several other questionable decisions involving the pitching staff, led to Kapler getting heavily criticized by Phillies fans during a 1-4 trip to start the season.Kapler was booed during introductions before his first game in Philadelphia. He heard even louder boos when he removed Pivetta (1-0) with two outs in the sixth after 97 pitches, with the Phillies leading 3-0.Pivetta fanned nine in 5 2/3 excellent innings, allowing four hits and no walks. He got a standing ovation while Kapler waited on the mound for reliever Adam Morgan to enter the game. Morgan retired the four batters he faced and Luis Garcia and Hector Neris combined on the four-hitter.The Phillies won a home opener for the first time since 2011, improving to 4-11 in 15 at Citizens Bank Park.While Kapler got a tough Philly welcome, fans gave Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and executive Howie Roseman the loudest cheers when they came out with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Super Bowl-winning coach fired a strike to Rhys Hoskins for the ceremonial first pitch.Marlins starter Caleb Smith (0-1) allowed three runs and two hits in three innings. Three of the six batters he walked scored. Smith has nine walks in 8 1/3 innings in two starts.Franco, who was 1 for 11 coming in, fell a double short of the cycle. He lined a two-run single to left after falling behind 0-2 in the count with two outs in the first to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Smith loaded the bases on three walks.Odubel Herrera hit an RBI single up the middle to drive in Scott Kingery for a 3-0 lead in the third. Kingery had walked and stolen second.Franco hit a triple to deep center in the fifth and launched a two-run shot to left off Jarlin Garcia in the seventh.HONORING ROYThe Phillies held a moment of silence for the late Roy Halladay and showed a video tribute featuring the final outs of his perfect game against the Marlins in May 2010 and his postseason no-hitter against the Reds that October.Pederson wore Halladay's No. 34 jersey to the mound."I think it's a great way for me and the Eagles organization to represent him and the Phillies," Pederson said. "It's special. I really wanted to honor him with wearing it."TRAINER'S ROOMMarlins: OF Garrett Cooper was played on the 10-day disabled list because of a right wrist contusion. OF Braxton Lee was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to take his spot.UP NEXTMarlins: LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start Saturday after the team's take Friday off. He has a 1.38 ERA in two no-decisions vs. the Phillies.Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (0-1, 13.50 ERA) takes the mound Saturday. He's 2-1, 2.84 in six career starts vs. the Marlins.------