  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO City of Philadelphia gives Eagles parade update
SUPER BOWL

Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Hart meets fan battling brain tumor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While watching the Super Bowl celebrations in Minneapolis you may have seen Philadelphia native and comedian Kevin Hart.

He tried to sneak on stage during the Lombardi Trophy ceremony.

Hart shared a video on social media showing what a good time he had watching the game and meeting with the players afterwards, but he does admit he had too much to drink.

EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Hart, a Philadelphia native, tried to get onstage with the Eagles after their Super Bowl win.



So what did Hart do after the Super Bowl?

Something very sweet.

He got on his plane and flew to Philadelphia Monday morning to meet with a young fan who is battling an inoperable brain tumor.

Hart says he had just learned it was Saniyah Bell's dream to meet him one day.

He posed for pictures, gave her some gifts, and left calling her his best friend.

Hart wrote this on his Instagram page:

"Today was a emotional day....Thru social media I was informed that this beautiful young girl name Saniyah Bell had a dream/request of one day meeting me...I was also told that she has DIPG which is a inoperable brain tumor with no survival rate....it's very aggressive and automatically terminal upon diagnosis. My heart stopped and I shut everything down and took my plane to Philadelphia this morning to meet her....She is no longer in this fight by herself. She now has a friend in me....I swear on my kids that I am going to be available for you Saniyah....I am a phone call away. Please know that you are loved and that you are as strong as they come. Sincerely your new best friend K Hart #LoveYou"


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlentertainmentkevin hartphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
LIVE: City of Philadelphia's Eagles parade update
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Show More
Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home
"Philly Market" offering free rotisserie chickens for early birds
Doritos responds to reports of new snack for ladies
Eagles championship gear flying off the shelves
Eagles bring Lombardi trophy to fans after landing in Philly
More News
Top Video
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
More Video