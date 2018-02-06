Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --While watching the Super Bowl celebrations in Minneapolis you may have seen Philadelphia native and comedian Kevin Hart.
He tried to sneak on stage during the Lombardi Trophy ceremony.
Hart shared a video on social media showing what a good time he had watching the game and meeting with the players afterwards, but he does admit he had too much to drink.
So what did Hart do after the Super Bowl?
Something very sweet.
He got on his plane and flew to Philadelphia Monday morning to meet with a young fan who is battling an inoperable brain tumor.
Hart says he had just learned it was Saniyah Bell's dream to meet him one day.
He posed for pictures, gave her some gifts, and left calling her his best friend.
Hart wrote this on his Instagram page:
"Today was a emotional day....Thru social media I was informed that this beautiful young girl name Saniyah Bell had a dream/request of one day meeting me...I was also told that she has DIPG which is a inoperable brain tumor with no survival rate....it's very aggressive and automatically terminal upon diagnosis. My heart stopped and I shut everything down and took my plane to Philadelphia this morning to meet her....She is no longer in this fight by herself. She now has a friend in me....I swear on my kids that I am going to be available for you Saniyah....I am a phone call away. Please know that you are loved and that you are as strong as they come. Sincerely your new best friend K Hart #LoveYou"
