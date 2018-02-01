SUPER BOWL

Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo stumps Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night

Jimmy Kimmel sent his security guard Guillermo to Super Bowl Opening Night in Minneapolis and he did his best to stump the Philadelphia Eagles.

Guillermo asked Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, "Why are you not so grumpy like the other coach," referring to New England Patriots' Bill Belichick.

"I don't know. You stumped me on that one," Pederson said.

He asked tight end Zach Ertz, "Can you say three nice things about the other team?"

Ertz replied, "Um.....no."

For wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, Guillermo asked, "When it comes to football, is it more about the X's or O's?"

Jeffery answered, with a laugh, "Both."

He also then tried multiple attempts to pronounce Eagles' running back Jay Ajayi's name.

EMBED More News Videos

Sarah interviews Guillermo about the Super Bowl in Minneapolis



Guillermo was not shy to ask the Patriots the tough questions, too.

"Hey, how do you get your teeth so white?" he asked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"I tell you, I need to get them whiter. How do I do that?" Brady said.

"I don't know," Guillermo responded, "I think maybe drinking soda or tequila."

Guillermo got many of the Patriots players to sign his copy of Brady's 'The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance' book, or as Guillermo referred to it as, "Tom Brady's cookbook."

He then brought it to the attention of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

"Have you read Tom Brady's new cookbook?" Guillermo asked.

"I'm sure it's a great book. I haven't read it yet," Foles said.

"They say you're not a good quarterback unless you come out with a cookbook," Guillermo said.

"I guess I don't have a cookbook, so I don't know," Foles replied.

Guillermo did get Brady and even, Belichick, to sign the book.



