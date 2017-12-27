SPORTS

Lane Johnson says he's done talking to media

Lane Johnson speaks to reporters on December 27, 2017. (WPVI)

Lane Johnson did not have a good game Monday night. He was flagged for three penalties, though the Eagles won the game and clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Johnson did not have a good day with the media on Wednesday.

"I'm done talking for the year. Maybe rest of my career," he told reporters before walking away.

The Eagles right tackle was clearly upset about something.

What exactly? He hasn't told us.

On Twitter, former Eagles star Jamaal Jackson gave his thoughts to Jamie Apody, "It'd be bizarre had it been a QB or someone that routinely mans a podium on a weekly basis, but not a linemen. They go through phases like this, it happens. #NothingToSeeHere."


Jackson added, "Our group went through a similar spat when Jeff took over for Donovan.. Don't wanna get into a war of words with the media, players losing that all day long! I'm sure he's just trying to get focused and locked in on the playoffs! #EliminateDistractions"
