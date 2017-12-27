Lane Johnson says he's done talking to media

Johnson did not have a good day with the media on Wednesday.
"I'm done talking for the year. Maybe rest of my career," he told reporters before walking away.
The Eagles right tackle was clearly upset about something.
What exactly? He hasn't told us.
On Twitter, former Eagles star Jamaal Jackson gave his thoughts to Jamie Apody, "It'd be bizarre had it been a QB or someone that routinely mans a podium on a weekly basis, but not a linemen. They go through phases like this, it happens. #NothingToSeeHere."
It’d be bizarre had it been a QB or someone that routinely mans a podium on a weekly basis, but not a linemen. They go through phases like this, it happens. #NothingToSeeHere https://t.co/Ijo1HGIjim— Jamaal Jackson (@CenterStage67) December 27, 2017
Jackson added, "Our group went through a similar spat when Jeff took over for Donovan.. Don't wanna get into a war of words with the media, players losing that all day long! I'm sure he's just trying to get focused and locked in on the playoffs! #EliminateDistractions"
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps