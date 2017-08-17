LeSean McCoy ordered 200 cheesesteaks & crab fries from Chickies & Pete's for his Buffalo Bills teammates to eat after tonight's Eagles GM pic.twitter.com/jKVLRmwmWT — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 17, 2017

Just spoke w/ @ChickiesnPetes South Philly and YES! @CutonDime25 ordered 200 cheesesteaks & crab fries for teammates after the game! @6abc pic.twitter.com/mKySYcYxIy — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 17, 2017

Pa boy just landed back home... the PHI love will always be strong — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) August 16, 2017

LeSean McCoy is back in Philadelphia for Thursday's Eagles game and he wants to show his Buffalo Bills teammates some true delicacies of the City of Brotherly Love.Action News has learned the former Eagles running back has ordered 200 cheesesteaks and crab fries from Chickie's & Pete's!McCoy placed the massive order for the team to enjoy after the game, the restaurant confirmed with Action News.Chickie's and Pete's was very happy to oblige."When in Philly you have to have a #Cheesesteak and #Crabfries! Thanks @CutonDime25 #chickiesandpetes #phillyproud," the restaurant tweeted.The Pennsylvania-native, who played for the Eagles from 2009 to 2014, tweeted Wednesday that he was back in town and the "the PHI love will always be strong."------