Looking Back: 2016 Villanova Victory Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --As Nova Nation cheers on the Wildcats in their march to the 2018 Final Four, it wasn't that long ago that crowds gathered on Broad Street to celebrate Villanova.
The parade, which celebrated the Villanova Wildcats' historic 2016 NCAA Championship victory and drew thousands of fans from across the region, stepped off from 20th and Market streets in Center City.
The men's basketball team and coaching staff, as well as Villanova University's cheerleaders and band, all took part.
The procession also included the Cardinal O'Hara High School marching band, and members of the 1985 National Champion Wildcat team.
The stars of the parade, though, were the 2016 champs, who rode atop a double-decker bus and took turns hoisting the NCAA trophy over their heads.
Relive the moments:
Wildcats make their way down Market St.
Fans of all ages celebrating at the parade
Arcidiacono family talks about Villanova roots
Father Donohue thanks Nova Nation
2016 Villanova Wildcats introduced at rally
Coach Jay Wright leads Philly in Nova Nation chant
Ryan Arcidiacono talks to Nova Nation
Kris Jenkins speaks at the Villanova Victory Parade
Daniel Ochefu speaks at the Villanova Victory Parade
